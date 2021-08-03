Cancel
Economy

Boss Truck Shop Joins Hyundai Translead Preferred Service Provider Program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Shop, Inc. has joined Hyundai Translead's Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program. Hyundai Translead is one of North America's leading trailer manufacturers, and Boss Truck Shops throughout the U.S. will now offer maintenance and warranty services to Hyundai's trailer customers.

"We're excited to partner with such a great trucking industry manufacturer," said Jim Reed, vice-president of Boss Truck Shops. "Being connected to Hyundai Translead's Customer Care Team means we can offer fast, reliable service to Hyundai customers."

"Our goal is to provide customers with the highest standard of quality service," said Ora Edwards, director of warranty at Hyundai Translead. "The network of preferred service providers will make every effort to get our customer's equipment back on the road."

For an interactive map of Boss Truck Shops locations throughout the United States participating in the Hyundai Translead PSP, visit: https://www.easymapmaker.com/map/psp

About Boss Shop, Inc.Boss Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 47 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for four generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boss-truck-shop-joins-hyundai-translead-preferred-service-provider-program-301347334.html

SOURCE Boss Truck Shop, Inc.

