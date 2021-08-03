IIROC Trading Halt - MGRO

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the " Lead Agent") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement of: (i) up to 931,667 units of the Company (each, a " Unit") at a price of $3.22 per Unit; and (ii) up to 259,067 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit") at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the " Offering").