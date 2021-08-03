Cancel
Clarifai Takes Target Recognition To The Next Level At Project Convergence 21 (PC21), LOE #1, Aided Target Recognition (AiTR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai is a leading AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. At the Project Convergence 21 (PC21) event at Yuma Proving Grounds, AZ, Clarifai demonstrated Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning capabilities to the U.S. Army.

Project Convergence is an initiative aimed at merging joint force capabilities for artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled battlefield management systems. The effort is the Army's contribution to Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), which links together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities. This year, Army Futures Commands Project Convergence focused on critical artificial intelligence-powered systems. It aims to ensure the Army can employ all AI-enabled sensors and the proper command and control nodes with the appropriate authorities to converge effects in near real-time.

"Project Convergence is critical to pilot capabilities that will underpin the Joint Warfighting concept enabling Multi-Domain Operations. It connects the right military people, the right commands and the right capabilities, enabled by the right technologies. Clarifai's AiTR capabilities are enabling the larger PC efforts and bringing new levels of intelligence to JADC2," said Clarifai Public Sector senior advisor Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.).

As part of PC21, Clarifai collected and analyzed operational data that represented a variety of scenarios, including target tracking at various distances, motions, types, sensor angles and fields view. Clarifai was able to detect and track the motion of these object targets using advanced computer vision AI.

"We're privileged to participate in PC21 and proud of the entire team's efforts and performance during the event," said Dr. Matthew Zeiler, Clarifai's founder, and CEO. "Clarifai's embedded edge products are designed with automated data labeling, custom classification, detection, and segmentation models. They're designed for high accuracy when identifying targets in real-time, as well as the ability to search and track objects of interest in near real-time."

Clarifai is committed to serving missions of the U.S. federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and Civilian agencies, with state-of-the-art computer vision and natural language processing AI solutions. Clarifai's use cases range from recognizing and tracking threats, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, optimizing equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones, and enhancing security at borders and airports.

About ClarifaiClarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, facial recognition, visual search and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, and bare-metal deployments.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D, Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai is headquartered in New York City with more than 90 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

From: Matthew Zeiler, Clarifai Contact: alfredo.ramos@clarifai.com https://www.clarifai.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarifai-takes-target-recognition-to-the-next-level-at-project-convergence-21-pc21-loe-1-aided-target-recognition-aitr-301347327.html

SOURCE Clarifai

