Each MLB contender's biggest issue heading into the stretch run

In glancing around the standings at present, a bit of a sinking feeling washes over me. The White Sox and Brewers essentially have the Centrals wrapped up. It's hard to see the Astros not winning the AL West. The Mets are likely going to keep control of the NL East. There could be tight races in the AL East and NL West, but the losers are going to end up in the wild card game. Will the second AL wild card be contested? Probably. That might be the only September drama.