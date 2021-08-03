Each MLB contender's biggest issue heading into the stretch run
Baseball’s 2021 trade deadline was incredibly busy, a bit chaotic and completely thrilling. But why was the dial turned up a few notches?. Several reasons, but here’s the biggest one: The secondary trade deadline — traditionally Aug. 31, when players who have been put on waivers can be moved — is a thing of the past. Without that safety net, teams had to address their weaknesses by the July 30 deadline or be content with what was currently in the organization. Technically, some trades are still allowed, but only for players not on a current 40-man roster, and those types of players generally aren’t “upgrades”www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0