Economy

REI And Hipcamp Launch Partnership To Help Members Find And Book Unique Outdoor Stays

 3 days ago

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI, the nation's largest consumer-owned co-op and outdoor retailer, and Hipcamp, the world's largest provider of outdoor stays, today announce a multiyear partnership that will make it easier for REI members to find and book unique getaways including tent camping sites, cabins, treehouses, RV stays, glamping sites, and more.

The companies plan to explore a range of partnership-deepening opportunities over the next few years. To celebrate this launch, REI Co-op members will receive a 20-percent-off discount code via email from REI to redeem online at Hipcamp.com. The code may be used at checkout between August 3-17, and allows members to book stays across the United States months in advance.

"With the increase in people wanting to camp and explore the outdoors, we know how frustrating it is when campsites sell out quickly," says Rachael Minucciani, REI strategic partnerships. "Hipcamp is an amazing partner and resource for our members as it works to solve the dilemma of overbooked sites and provide new options for people to enjoy the outdoors."

This collaboration does a lot more than help people book their next outdoor adventure. With Hipcamp's unique access to more than 1.7 million acres of private land across the nation, and REI's gear guides and expertise, more people can try camping for the first time. REI members can also access special pricing on rentals for their next trip with Hipcamp.

"The best way to help people care about the land is to make it possible for them to experience it and fall in love with it," said Jessie Lucci, Hipcamp's U.S. general manager. "Hipcamp eliminates so many of the barriers that face first-time and seasoned adventurers alike who are trying to find and book their next outdoor stay. We're proud to partner with REI to help get even more people outside."

Like other short term rental platforms, Hipcamp.com allows REI Co-op members to research destination availability, view photos, and read accommodation reviews before reserving and paying for their stay. Property owners and campers can rate the experience and recommend each other for future stays.

About the REI Co-op REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 20 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About HipcampFounded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rei-and-hipcamp-launch-partnership-to-help-members-find-and-book-unique-outdoor-stays-301345671.html

SOURCE REI

