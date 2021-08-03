Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Sports Tourism Market To 2025: Key Players Include BAC Sports, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, QuintEvents And MATCH Hospitality

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the sports tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 890.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report on the sports tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of sporting events and the rising focus on seating capacity expansion. In addition, the increasing number of sporting events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.The sports tourism market analysis includes the product, type, and application segments and geographic landscape. The sports tourism market is segmented as below: By Product

  • Soccer tourism
  • Cricket tourism
  • Tennis tourism
  • Others

By Type

  • Domestic sports tourism
  • International sports tourism

By Application

  • Passive sports tourism
  • Active sports tourism

By Geography

  • Europe
  • APAC
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the growing government support for sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the sports tourism market growth during the next few years. The report on sports tourism market covers the following areas:

  • Sports tourism market sizing
  • Sports tourism market forecast
  • Sports tourism market industry analysi s

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global sports tourism market: BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports.Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing government support for sports tourism.'According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of sporting events.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Companies Mentioned

  • BAC Sports Ltd.
  • DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.
  • Great Atlantic Sports Travel
  • International Sports Management Inc.
  • MATCH Hospitality AG
  • QuintEvents LLC
  • Sports Tours International Ltd.
  • Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd.
  • Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd.
  • travelOsports

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market Segmentation by Type
  • Market Segmentation by Category
  • Customer Landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjnn1j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-tourism-market-to-2025-key-players-include-bac-sports-great-atlantic-sports-travel-quintevents-and-match-hospitality-301346993.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Key Market#Market Trends#Market Environment#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Application Passive#Bac Sports Ltd#Match Hospitality Ag#Swot#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Sports Graphics Market is ready for its next Big Move | Dynamite Graphics, Sports Graphics, Total Sports Graphics

The ' Sports Graphics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Sports Graphics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sports Graphics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Sports Protection Gear Market 2021 – Top Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027

MarketQuest.biz latest record at the Global Sports Protection Gear Market is projected to experience a high growth from the year 2021 to 2027. The examination summarizes the growth styles of the historic year, marketplace share, industry evaluation, boom drivers, restraints, opportunity, challenges, and profiling of key market players. The report is an in-depth analysis of a wealthy supply of main factors that are accountable for the development of the global Sports Protection Gear marketplace.
NFLgetmarketreport.com

Fantasy Sports Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2027

A new informative report titled as “COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fantasy Sports Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027” has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Fantasy Sports Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Beach Carts Market 2021 Industry Demand and Outlook by Players Ollieroo, Mac Sports, Rio Brands, Phoenix Beach Buggy

MarketsandResearch.biz recently published a research study on Global Beach Carts Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that defines the market size, market characteristics and focuses on key developments, major players, changing trends, and upcoming growth opportunities in the market. The report highlights the growing trend in the global Beach Carts market. The report aims to cover new start-ups and updates from established companies to assist for future opportunities regarding the growth of the market. The report is categorized into products, types, applications, end-user, geographical analysis, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, recent developments, takeaways from the report, etc.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Sports Duffel Bags Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2027

The current report allotted by MarketsandResearch.biz titled Global Sports Duffel Bags Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 indicates a complete review of the market that covers various elements of product definition, market segmentation supported diverse parameters. The record appraises the possibilities and current market situation, giving insights and updates of relating segments engaged with the worldwide Sports Duffel Bags market for the forecast duration of 2021-2027.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Laser Eyeware Protection Market 2021 Segmentation, Regional Trade, Company Profile Analysis and Product Developments 2027

The latest studies examine on Global Laser Eyeware Protection Market Growth 2021-2027 presents particular insurance of the industry and main market tendencies with historical and forecast market data. At first, the record offers a vital define of the enterprise that covers definitions and applications. The record splits the marketplace length, through quantity and value, based on application, type, and geography. The record profiles the important members in the enterprise, along with an itemized analysis of their positions against the global landscape. Also, the record gives detailed information of standard market situations and destiny market conditions to prepare for growing above the challenges and ensuring sturdy growth.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Rapid market growth is expected in Asia Pacific as a result of the growing logistics development in emerging economies such as China and India, which will likely offer many

Logistics insurance protects businesses against damage or loss caused by disruptions in the logistics chain. In exchange for a premium, logistics insurance promises compensation in the event of damage/injury/loss. This is a type of risk management. COVID-19 Impact Analysis. The impact of covid on logistics insurance market is less severe...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cricket Turf Shoes Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Kering, Under Armour, Tanel360

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Cricket Turf Shoes Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Cricket Turf Shoes market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Toothpaste Market To Reach $17.6 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Toothpaste - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Navitas To Participate In Major Capital Markets Conferences

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, announced participation in two high-caliber capital markets advisor conferences:. With 140+ customer GaN chargers, 130+ patents and multi-year lead, Navitas taps into a $13 billion GaN opportunity. Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet &...
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Alchemy Pay Partners MEXC Global To Provide Fiat On-Ramps And Crypto Acceptance

European MEXC Global users to be able to deposit fiat with credit and debit cards. MXC tokens will be accepted across Alchemy Pay's merchants and partners network. SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency service provider MEXC Global ("MEXC"), which operates a centralized cryptocurrency exchange serving more than six million users, has partnered with Alchemy Pay ("Alchemy") to integrate Alchemy's hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway to better serve MEXC's European market.
MarketsPosted by
ARTnews

Western Artists Continue to Rise in Hong Kong, Driving Global Market Higher

The global pandemic caused auction sales to fall 20 percent in 2020 due to the cancellation of live auctions and the improvisational nature of the hybrid auctions that replaced them. In many respects, keeping the drop to only 20 percent was a remarkable display of global demand for art at the top auction houses. Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips have bounced back in 2021 to post auction volumes at or above pre-pandemic levels. Auction house executives often point to the boost in buying from clients based in Asia to explain last year’s mitigated fall and this year’s strong rise. In December 2020, Hong...
Industryfranchising.com

Global Franchise Supply Chain Management Is Critical for International Success, Part 2

Editor: This is part 2 of an article that appeared the previous issue. In that article you heard from Tom Healey, Vice President of International Supply Chain and Product Development at Dairy Queen on his take on the global supply chain for the second half of 2021. This time, following the introduction from Bill Edwards, we hear from 3 more international supply chain experts.
IndiaThe Drum

Women in Sport Global Report 2021

Understanding how women’s sport is perceived around the world can provide marketers with an inside track on identifying where the greatest value lies. Although women’s sport is currently less popular than men’s, there is no reason it must continue to be so – as illustrated in this report. Women’s sport...
Technologycisco.com

Enabling Global Sporting Events: Top 5 Challenges

My name is Matt Swartz and I’ve been supporting the technology side of live events with Cisco for many years. Having recently completed the men’s and women’s U.S. Open Championships, and currently in Japan for the largest temporary sports event on the planet, keeping fans and event infrastructure connected is top of mind. I thought I’d share the top five challenges IT professionals like myself face and need to anticipate at these types of events.
Carsgetmarketreport.com

Global Luxury Sport Utility Vehicle Market 2021 Rising Wave of New Technologies – Key Players as Audi, BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover

Global Luxury Sport Utility Vehicle Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Luxury Sport Utility Vehicle market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
IndustryCNBC

Container shipping rates between U.S. and China exceed $20,000, hitting a record

Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box. The acceleration in Delta-variant Covid-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Neil Jacobs Joins Spire Global As Scientific Advisor

Today, Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced that it has hired Dr. Neil Jacobs as a Scientific Advisor. In his role, Dr. Jacobs will work with Spire's leadership team to further commercialize the company's weather solutions and strengthen the data offerings to government partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy