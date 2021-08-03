As eviction moratorium ends, renters begin to call out landlords

“We’re here because the system doesn’t seem to care about people like us,” said Sucely Murillo, who rents an apartment at 106 Comstock Avenue in Providence from Alberto Perez. Perez declined to speak to reporters. “We’re here because I have managed to live in an unhealthy and unsafe situation, along with my family, and nobody has noticed it. Nobody has done anything about it even though I have reached out to code enforcement and any city leaders you can imagine.”