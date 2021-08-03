Roger K. Pauley, 83

Roger Keith Pauley, 83, of Tower Hill, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 8:39 a.m. at Heritage Health: Therapy and Senior Care in Pana. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Lynn Laughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Tower Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Pana Veterans Honor Guard.