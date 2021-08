Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV early this morning on Highway 501. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 1:32 am. All northbound lanes of Highway 501 near the Forestbrook Road exit were shut down for several hours. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, a 2011 Ford SUV was traveling north on 501 when it hit a pedestrian in the road. The name of the victim has not been released. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.