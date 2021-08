There are not many places in Oakland for all-you-can-eat hotpot options but Hancook is one of the restaurants you must visit if you are looking for ayce. Located on Telegraph Avenue, it is on a busy street and you have to find street parking. You can make reservations or in my case, I came on a weekday and was immediately seated around 6 pm for a party of two. Hancook serves traditional Korean cuisine but also offers modern Korean dishes. You’ll find categories like appetizers, rice bowls, Korean fried chicken, soups, barbeque, and more on their menu. However, I would recommend the all-you-can-eat hotpot option which costs only $30. If you would like to get drinks, they also have an all-you-can-drink beer and hot sake option for an additional $10.95 which is a great deal. On Mondays through Fridays from 11 am - 6 pm, they also offer a happy hour discount where you can get the hotpot for $26 instead of $30. I went for the ayce option and was surprised to see how delicious the food was. If you are in the Telegraph/Temescal area, add Hancook to your list of places to try!