IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.75.