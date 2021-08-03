Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Cnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the " Lead Agent") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement of: (i) up to 931,667 units of the Company (each, a " Unit") at a price of $3.22 per Unit; and (ii) up to 259,067 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit") at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the " Offering").
Economymodernreaders.com

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Set at $7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,555,610 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $57.00

TSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accredited Investors Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.01. 29,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 27,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “. MUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “. Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Enters Into $20 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the "Fund") (KMF) - Get Report announced that it entered into a $20 million unsecured revolving credit facility ("Bank Facility") with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The three-year Bank Facility matures on August 6, 2024, and borrowings under the Bank Facility will bear interest at a rate of 1-month LIBOR plus 1.35%. The Fund will pay a commitment fee of 0.20% per annum on any unused amounts of the Bank Facility. As of August 6, 2021, the Fund did not have any borrowings under the Bank Facility.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Early Warning Reporting For Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership And Restaurant Brands International Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership ("RBI LP"), HL1 17 LP (the "selling shareholder"), an affiliate of 3G Restaurant Brands Holdings LP ("3G RBH"), delivered to RBI LP an exchange notice to exchange in aggregate 9,608,744 exchangeable units of RBI LP ("Exchangeable Units"). As announced by RBI on August 4, 2021, Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), in its capacity as general partner of RBI LP, elected to have RBI LP satisfy the exchange notice by issuing 9,608,744 common shares of RBI ("Common Shares").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 45,625 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SOL Global Investments Settles Litigation With 1235 Fund LP

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that the litigation relating to a senior, secured non-convertible debenture issued and sold to 1235 Fund LP (" 1235") in the principal amount of CAD$50 million and bearing interest at 6.0% per annum (the " Debenture") has been settled. As previously disclosed, SOL Global had commenced legal proceedings in New York against 1235 and another entity, and 1235 had commenced legal proceedings against SOL Global and others in Ontario. Both legal proceedings concerned the interpretation of the Debenture and related agreements and the rights of the parties under these agreements.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.92.

Comments / 0

Community Policy