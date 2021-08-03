Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Kandi Technologies To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Hold A Conference Call On August 9, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Jinhua, China, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, before the U.S. stock market open.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982
  • International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Kandi Technologies"), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd.) and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.Ms. Kewa Luo+1 (212) 551-3610IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt GroupMr. Gary Dvorchak, CFAgary@blueshirtgroup.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Company#Investor Relations#Llc#Kandi America Investment#Sec#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amicus Therapeutics, inc (FOLD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Amicus Therapeutics, inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amicus Therapeutics Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Faughnan, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Trinseo (TSE) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Trinseo Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. We welcome the Trinseo management team, Frank Bozich, President and CEO; Dave Stasse, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Andy Myers, Director of Investor Relations. Today's conference call will include brief remarks by the management team followed by a question-and-answer session. The Company distributed its press release along with its presentation slides at close of market yesterday. These documents are posted on the Company's Investor Relations' website and is furnished on the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. [Operator Instructions]
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

TAOP Signs LOI To Acquire Majority Ownership Of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited To Expand Southwest China Market

SHENZHEN, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "TAOP"), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with the majority shareholder of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited ("Yunnan Taoping") to acquire additional equity interests and increase its ownership of Yunnan Taoping to no less than 51%. Currently TAOP's variable interest entity, Taoping New Media Co., Ltd., owns about 40% of Yunnan Taoping.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:. Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summiton Tuesday, August 10. Eric Schwartz, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will present at 4:40 p.m. EST. KeyBanc Capital...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

SiriusPoint Announces Dividend On Series B Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (SPNT) , an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that the Board of Directors of SiriusPoint Ltd. approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B, $0.10 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference per share payable on August 31, 2021 to Series B shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to eight new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Insmed's Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 36 Cents

Chemed Corporation (CHE) - Get Report announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021. This is a 2-cent, or 5.9%, increase over the 34-cent dividend paid in June 2021. The previous dividend increase was in August 2020, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 32-cents to 34-cents per share. This represents the 201 st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences. Investor Conferences:. Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Date: August 11, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:45 AM ET* Location: Virtual Presenter: Sidney...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LeMaitre To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in August. JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Argo Group Issues $0.31 Per Share Cash Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) - Get Report announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. ABOUT ARGO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mobivity To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that management will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Begins 2500 IoT Unit Installation Rollout For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL's proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL's Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients' facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis To Speak At Oppenheimer Conference August 9

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9, at 12:25 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy