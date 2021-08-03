Cancel
Real Estate

Hillpointe launches third housing fund for workforce tenants

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillpointe has launched a new fund focused on apartment development, according to a recent filing with the SEC. The fund, known as Hillpointe Workforce Housing Partnership III, is seeking to raise $190 million in capital commitments. The vehicle will develop class A quality apartments that are competitively priced for workforce tenants.

irei.com

