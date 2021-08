MADISON – Sunday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Tennessee Smokies was suspended in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. Sunday’s suspended game will be completed as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, August 31. Game time will be announced at a later date. The suspended game will resume in the bottom of the second inning with the Trash Pandas trailing 1-0 and be completed to nine innings. A seven-inning contest will follow. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. If you are holding tickets for the game on August 31, they are valid for both games of the doubleheader.