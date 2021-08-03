Cancel
Biden tells DeSantis to 'get out of the way' amid Covid surge

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE — President Joe Biden criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday amid the state’s surge in coronavirus cases, saying he should “get out of the way” of people who are trying to “do the right thing.”

The president’s comments come as Florida has become one of the worst states in the nation for infections, with more than 11,500 hospitalizations reported Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past three days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the state has had more than 50,000 new infections and 100 deaths.

Biden blamed both DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for barring Covid restrictions like mask mandates or vaccine passports — policies that DeSantis has pushed even as the state’s Covid rates skyrocket.

“Some state officials are passing laws … that forbid people from doing the right thing,” Biden said. "I say to the governors, please help. If you're not going to help, get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

DeSantis has consistently criticized the media while also downplaying the severity of the recent coronavirus spike. Florida now leads the nation in new infections, making up roughly one in five cases in America. Despite the increase, DeSantis has prevented cities and school districts from implementing mask mandates or other Covid restrictions.

DeSantis on Tuesday again attacked the media, saying it created “hysteria” while also claiming that the situation in Florida was not as bad as last year because the state had prioritized getting older residents vaccinated and the mortality rate in the state, primarily among senior citizens, has dropped.

“At the end of the day would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20 years or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger,” DeSantis said during a Miami press conference on the state’s Everglades restoration efforts.

While multiple media outlets across the state have reported that hospitals are limiting visits and canceling elective procedures due to the surge, DeSantis declared “our hospitals are open.” He said while some hospitals have seen higher admissions, there were others including the main public hospital in Miami that had not reached the highs of last year.

Instead DeSantis directed his ire at the media, saying they were too focused on case counts and that their reporting could lead to Floridians deciding to forego needed medical procedures.

“Obviously the media does hysteria, you try to fear monger,” he said.

Democratic elected officials — as well as White House press secretary Jen Psaki — have contended that DeSantis’ reaction is based more on politics. The Republican governor has seen his status as a 2024 presidential contender rise as he touted his “Freedom over Faucism” approach to the pandemic that has been critical of federal health authorities while resisting mask mandates and lockdowns.

Psaki on Tuesday, after she was asked about Florida for a second day in a row, was more critical in her assessment of DeSantis.

“If you aren’t going to help, if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way,” she said.

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said earlier this week that Psaki had mischaracterized the governor’s record, noting he had actively promoted vaccinations earlier this year. She also pointed out that the students can wear masks in schools, but that it’s up their parents. In an email Pushaw retorted that “by dismissively ignoring Governor DeSantis’ efforts to protect vulnerable Floridians, Psaki is the one playing politics with the pandemic.”

Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who is challenging DeSantis for governor, on Tuesday called on DeSantis to take stronger steps to make sure that Florida's more than 100,000 state workers are vaccinated. He said that state employees should either get shots or be required to be tested weekly.

"I’m calling on the Governor to immediately require that our state employees be vaccinated or if they choose not to, be regularly tested and wear a mask indoors," said Crist in a statement. "If Disney, Walmart, and our military can do it, our state government can as well. The fact of the matter is that there is no reason for Florida to once again be in this position. It’s time to stop playing games and get serious about ending this pandemic once and for all.”

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is also running for governor, urged DeSantis to declare a new state of emergency in the state and increase a push by state government to get people vaccinated. Florida has seen its vaccination rate tick upward in the past week as cases have surged.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 49.1 percent of Florida’s total population — or 10.5 million — has been fully vaccinated. That puts Florida 24th among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

