Caesars Promo Code: Max $5,000 Sportsbook Bonus (August 2021)

If you are a resident of Michigan or are just visiting, you can bet on sports through your mobile app or on the site. Caesars has acquired William Hill and rebranded their sportsbook as their own. You can bet on its mobile app or desktop site, which has arguably one of the sleekest user interfaces in the entire industry. Don’t waste any time and sign up for this sportsbook, as it has one of the most reputable names in the whole industry. Be sure to catch the new user bonus as you will need a new account to access Caesars Sportsbook.