All of Chester evacuated as Dixie Fire threatens Lake Almanor
CHESTER, Calif. — The Plumas County Sheriffs Office (PCSO) issued another evacuation order at 6:45 p.m. for all areas north and east of Chester to the county line. Previously, PCSO issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Chester at 5:04 p.m. The mandatory evacuation includes Chester from the Hwy 36/89 junction east to the causeway, the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy and Warner Valley Rd., east to Lake Chance Campground, south to Hwy 36 on the causeway, southwest to the intersection of Hwy 36/89, north to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy and Warner Valley Rd.krcrtv.com
Comments / 0