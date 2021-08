The Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup twice in three seasons, hoisting the Cup in 2012 and 2014, respectively. They were one of the more successful teams in the NHL and arguably a modern dynasty in the previous decade, with only the Chicago Blackhawks winning the Cup more times with three championships. Looking back, however, it’s hard not to think of those Kings teams as some of the outliers in NHL history and when thinking of other champions. They were a team that stood out in comparison to the Stanley Cup winners of the 2010s and even the past 20 seasons.