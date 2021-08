English Football Hall of Famer Alex Scott is joining FIFA 22 as the franchise’s first English-speaking female commentator. According to reports, the former Arsenal star will be a goal commentator and will “essentially report on goals from other games during the course of a FIFA 22 match.” Scott called the opportunity “game-changing,” stating in a press release, “Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking female commentator on FIFA is game-changing. The impact it will have is simply stratospheric. It’s a big moment for me personally and professionally.”