Amerks add Michael Peca as assistant coach

By Mike Courtney
rochesterfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Sabres player Michael Peca has been hired as an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday. Peca, 47, spent last season as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals. Peca served as the head coach of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the OJHL for two seasons and then general manager for five seasons.

