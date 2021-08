Shaman King has revealed a new poster and cast additions for the next big phase of the reboot anime series! Shaman King's new anime take on Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series is now getting ready for its second cour of episodes, but is also currently in the midst of a short hiatus due to the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics. When it does return with new episodes in Japan later this month, it will be officially kicking off the Shaman Fight tournament in full while introducing a whole new host of threats to Yoh and the others.