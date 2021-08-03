Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Begins Historic Move into Amarillo Facilities

By Weston Brooks
 6 days ago

After almost two years of construction, the anticipation is finally over as faculty and staff now call the state-of-the-art buildings home. It's hard to believe that almost two years ago, Texas Tech University broke ground for its brand new School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) in Amarillo. At the time, moving into Amarillo Campus and Mariposa Station seemed like a distant goal. Over time, however, the timeline to move in evolved from a couple of years, to several months, to a few weeks and finally a couple of days.

