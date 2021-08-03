Gardening with a cause this Season
Groundwork Milwaukee Partners with Fresh Food Connect to Engage Home Gardeners in Food Insecurity Relief. Milwaukee, WI, August 3, 2021 – Groundwork Milwaukee, a nonprofit focused on bringing about the sustained regeneration, improvement and management of the physical environment by developing community-based partnerships that empower people, businesses and organizations to promote environmental, economic and social well-being, has become one of 50 nonprofits around the country to launch a mobile app that directs home and community gardeners to donate their surplus fresh grown produce to support local hunger relief efforts.communityjournal.net
