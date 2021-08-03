Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Gardening with a cause this Season

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 5 days ago

Groundwork Milwaukee Partners with Fresh Food Connect to Engage Home Gardeners in Food Insecurity Relief. Milwaukee, WI, August 3, 2021 – Groundwork Milwaukee, a nonprofit focused on bringing about the sustained regeneration, improvement and management of the physical environment by developing community-based partnerships that empower people, businesses and organizations to promote environmental, economic and social well-being, has become one of 50 nonprofits around the country to launch a mobile app that directs home and community gardeners to donate their surplus fresh grown produce to support local hunger relief efforts.

communityjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Industry
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Home Gardening#Local Food#Milwaukee Partners#Fresh Food Connect#Fresh Food Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy