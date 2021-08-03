Emails give insight into Tempe’s arena dealings with Coyotes

The RFP seems as if it was written by the Coyotes ownership group. In the world of the stadium game, sometimes it is really easy to pick out what government officials and sports owners want. The case of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders and the team’s soon to be opened arena at the Belmont racetrack site on the New York City-Nassau County border is a textbook example of that. The franchise owners and the state wanted to build an arena in 2017. A request for proposals to develop that parcel of land issued by New York State officials seemed to be tailored made for the Islanders ownership. It appears elected officials in Tempe, Arizona are doing the same thing for the Arizona NHL franchise. The city has put out a request for proposals to develop a parcel within the city and when you look at the requirements, it seems written to make sure the hockey team’s ownership is going to win the right to develop the land.