Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Emails give insight into Tempe’s arena dealings with Coyotes

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Armstrong (left) oversaw his first draft as Coyotes General Manager. (Photo via Arizona Coyotes Press Release.) Although the Arizona Coyotes are working this month on their proposal to respond to the city of Tempe’s recent RFP for a new sports arena and mixed-use development, emails obtained by the Business Journal through a public records request have shown that the lobbying and groundwork for such a plan has been a solid, consistent effort by the NHL team for more than two years.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gila River Arena#Tempe#Sports Arena#Rfp#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes sign Fasching, Carcone to two-way deals

The Arizona Coyotes and Bill Armstrong have been busy. And for every major trade, there are plenty of smaller deals. That includes yesterday's signing of free-agent Liam O'Brien, or today's signing of Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract. Official: We’ve signed forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year two-way contract....
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Lands two-way deal

Dineen signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes on Sunday, per PuckPedia. Dineen has spent the last three seasons with AHL Tucson and has yet to see any time with the NHL club. The 23-year-old blueliner tallied three goals and 10 points in 22 games last season. A third-round draft pick in 2016, Dineen will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2021-22 season with AHL Tucson once again.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Christian Dvorak Revealed.

The Boston Bruins lost a huge part of their lineup during free agency when they let center David Krejci take his time. Krejci ended up making a family decision which not only saw him walk away from the Bruins but walk away from the NHL all together as he headed back home to Europe to continue his hockey career.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes sign goaltender Carter Hutton to one-year, $750K deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Carter Hutton to a one-year, $750K contract according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. With Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill and Antti Raanta both gone, the Coyotes needed a goaltender with some NHL experience. As it stands now, Hutton looks like the starter in the...
NHLBirmingham Star

Coyotes select Shane Doan's son in second round of draft

The Arizona Coyotes added a familiar name to their organization on Saturday. Four years after Shane Doan's playing career came to an end, the Coyotes selected his son, Josh, with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Shane Doan serves as Arizona's chief hockey development officer. He played...
HockeyYardbarker

Flames Arena Deal Back on Track (Again) for Now

After the original deal between the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the City of Calgary was signed in 2019, construction on a new $550 million event centre was scheduled to begin in August 2021 — just days from now. However, that plan was completely derailed in mid-April following major cost overruns and new facility requests from the CSEC.
NHLfieldofschemes.com

Coyotes arena in Tempe could get tons of subsidies or none at all, depending

On Friday when I wrote about the $70 million that Tempe, Arizona, is considering spending on a development project to possibly include an Arizona Coyotes arena, I was going entirely by a Phoenix Business Journal article that didn’t have a ton of details. I’ve since tracked down the hard-paywalled Arizona Republic article that first reported on the plan, as well as the city’s request for proposals package, and things are becoming a little more clear, or a little less clear, as the case may be:
NHLarizonasports.com

Coyotes add LW Ryan Dzingel to 1-year deal, among multitude of moves

The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday signed LW Ryan Dzingel to a one year, $1.1 million dollar deal, according to Elliote Friedman. Dzingel most recently made his second stint with the Ottawa Senators when he got traded there at the deadline in the 2020-21, after getting drafted by them No. 204 overall in 2011. He registered 8 goals and 5 assists for 13 points with 21 penalty minutes in 40 games in the 2020-21 season for the Senators and Carolina Hurricanes.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Kirk signs three year deal with Coyotes

The signings keep coming, with the Arizona Coyotes announcing today that they had signed forward Liam Kirk to a three-year deal. Kirk was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, with the Coyotes selecting him 189th overall. After being drafted, he came over to North America...
NHLmorethanthecurve.com

Lafayette Hill’s Sam Lipkin was drafted by the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes

The NHL draft was last week and Lafayette Hill’s Sam Lipkin was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 223rd pick. Lipkin is a graduate of La Salle College High School and is set to play college hockey for Quinnipiac University. Lipkin currently plays for the Chicago Steel in the...
NHLnewstalkflorida.com

Tempe Wants The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes To Operate Business In The City

The RFP seems as if it was written by the Coyotes ownership group. In the world of the stadium game, sometimes it is really easy to pick out what government officials and sports owners want. The case of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders and the team’s soon to be opened arena at the Belmont racetrack site on the New York City-Nassau County border is a textbook example of that. The franchise owners and the state wanted to build an arena in 2017. A request for proposals to develop that parcel of land issued by New York State officials seemed to be tailored made for the Islanders ownership. It appears elected officials in Tempe, Arizona are doing the same thing for the Arizona NHL franchise. The city has put out a request for proposals to develop a parcel within the city and when you look at the requirements, it seems written to make sure the hockey team’s ownership is going to win the right to develop the land.
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes sign Dineen, Mayo, and Speers to one-year deals

Free agency continues, and the Arizona Coyotes are continuing to re-sign players. Today, they announced the signings of three players, defensemen Dysin Mayo and Cam Dineen, and forward Blake Speers. Dineen signed a one-year, two-way deal. The 23rd-year-old defenseman was drafted 68th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and...
NHLflamesnation.ca

Flames arena deal passes council vote (again)

It’s a done deal. (Again.) The deal to construct a new arena to house the Calgary Flames (and Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks and other, non-sports, events) has been successfully amended and ratified by Calgary’s city council. The vote passed through city council following roughly four hours of discussion and debate on Wednesday afternoon.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Conor Timmins: Snags two-year deal

Timmins signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with Arizona on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Timmins -- who was acquired in the deal that sent Darcy Kuemper to Colorado -- is still looking for his first NHL goal despite playing in 31 games for the Avs last year. The blueliner did manage to secure seven assists, 18 hits and 31 shots in those appearances while averaging 13:33 of ice time. Timmins may have to settle for being a healthy scratch from time to time this year.
NHLarizonasports.com

Arizona Coyotes sign 3 skaters on 2-way deals

The Arizona Coyotes made a handful of signings on Monday, continuing a busy offseason of roster moves. The team signed defensemen Cam Dineen and Dysin Mayo, along with forward Blake Speers, to one-year, two-way contracts, the team announced. All three players were with the organization in 2020-21, playing in the...
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Secures two-year deal

Imama signed a one-year, two-way deal with Arizona on Friday. Imama has scored 14 points in each of the last two seasons with AHL Ontario and racked up 190 PIM in 81 games during that span. He's yet to see any NHL action, but the 25-year-old bruiser could compete for a bottom-line role with Arizona in training camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy