Emails give insight into Tempe’s arena dealings with Coyotes
Bill Armstrong (left) oversaw his first draft as Coyotes General Manager. (Photo via Arizona Coyotes Press Release.) Although the Arizona Coyotes are working this month on their proposal to respond to the city of Tempe’s recent RFP for a new sports arena and mixed-use development, emails obtained by the Business Journal through a public records request have shown that the lobbying and groundwork for such a plan has been a solid, consistent effort by the NHL team for more than two years.roselawgroupreporter.com
