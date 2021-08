WARREN — A Warren woman is charged after police were called to a Transylvania Street SE home on a report of people trying to ram their vehicles into each other. Desirae Boss, 32, of Transylvania Street, pleaded not guilty Monday before Warren Municipal Court Judge Terry Ivanchak on a charge of attempt to commit an offense. Boss was released from the Trumbull County jail after posting a $2,500 bond. She will appear again in Ivanchak’s court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and was ordered not to have contact with a male victim in the case.