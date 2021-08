The Clarkson University Construction Engineering Management (CEM) Program is growing in numerous ways, creating many opportunities for its students. Among those are the chance to win scholarships to help pay for their higher education. Critical to this has been Clarkson CEM’s partnership with the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, especially AGC New York State (AGC NYS). Says AGC NYS’ Vice President of Transportation Services, Sarah Hill (CivE ’11), “Clarkson’s CEM Program is heading in the right direction. It’s really exciting to see where it is going and helping the construction industry.”