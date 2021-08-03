Cancel
Washington State

How Sen. Chris Murphy became Washington's leading advocate for college sports reform

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — As he watches the change rapidly reshaping American college sports, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy can’t help but wish progress always came so quickly. In the 2 1/2 years since the Connecticut Democrat became Washington’s most outspoken advocate for college athletes’ economic rights, a decades-old movement has broken through in major ways. Coaches, athletic directors, state legislators and even — reluctantly — the NCAA have embraced letting players sign endorsement deals. The U.S. Supreme Court has proclaimed that the NCAA has been unconstitutionally restricting players’ earning potential. And members of both major American political parties have publicly clamored for wholesale change.

