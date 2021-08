Home prices continue to increase as national inventory levels remain low heading into August. But relief for buyers could be coming in the next 12 months. Home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, according to the latest CoreLogic report on home prices. However, CoreLogic officials said price gains could slow to as low as a 3.2%-gain by this time next year, as ongoing affordability challenges deter potential buyers — as well as an uptick in new for sale listings.