The Carolina Panthers open up the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug 15th. They then take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the following weeks at home in Charlotte. It's exciting that we have preseason games this year after going without them in 2020. Although these games don't count in the standings, they are still incredibly valuable. Especially for a team like the Panthers who have a ton of new players filling in vital roles.