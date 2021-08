LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Biz Markie’s funeral is set for today in New York. According to Greater Long Island, the service will run from around 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on BET, the network stated. “Biz Markie touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and hip hop hits,” an announcement for the funeral reads. “Known for his Top 40 hit, “Just A Friend” and his recurring role on “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” he brightened every room he was in and every song he was on.”