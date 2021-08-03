Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

technically_bread

By technically_bread
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made Hamelman’s Sourdough Seed Bread the other day. I think it’s one of my favourite breads, and everyone else who tasted it loved it too. I have a lot of confidence in this bread as it always seems to come out great. The dough was nice and strong and easy to shape (I think the seeds give it some structural integrity), resulted in good oven spring and a great dark crunchy crust, and the flavour from the toasted seeds is so good. I think of it as ‘popcorn bread’ because it has such a nice nutty, salty, addictive flavour and I can eat it on its own. Though it must be quite nutritious. It also has a great fluffy, chewy texture.

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Wheat Bread#Food Drink#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Hamburger Soup

I made this glorious hamburger soup yesterday for three very important reasons: One, it was so ding dang cold outside, all I could think about was soup recipes. Two, church was canceled (church? canceled? I don’t understand!) and I didn’t have anything else to do. Three, I was hungry, man. I love hamburger soup so much, because you can add whatever veggies you want: zucchini, green beans, corn, even mushrooms. It’s meaty and hearty and flavorful and satisfying. Mmmmmm! It just feels good to eat it. My kids loved every single bite of this. (And so did their mom, by the way.)
Recipesstyleblueprint.com

Recipe: Blueberry + Peach Salsa

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. In a world where fruit salsa typically means mango salsa, why not bring a new twist to the table? This quick salsa is surprising and so tasty. It showcases both blueberries and peaches, which typically overlap in their weeks of peak harvest in the summertime, at least in the South.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Fresh Fruit Smoothie Recipe

Using fresh, seasonal fruit in a recipe is always a great idea. This fresh fruit smoothie perfectly blends seasonal fruit into a drink that you can take on-the-go, and it's so refreshing that you'll want to make one every day of the week. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean of Happy Healthy Hayley chose peaches and strawberries as the seasonal fruits for this particular recipe, but she also wants you to experiment with whatever fruits make you happiest.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

tough crust

My very aged starter developed a protease and I couldn't cure it. Baking with the new starter, which so far is a bit sluggish, I've been steaming longer than usual to give the bread more time to rise. The loaves and crumb look good and the crust isn't any thicker than usual but on the 2nd day the crust is rather unpleasantly tough. Could this be the result of the longer steaming? My breads go by feel and are ~70% hydration three build multigrain with bread flour and whatever I have available to mill. Patsy.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Irish Potato Salad

Potato salad was one of those dishes growing up that was served at every potluck, every Easter celebration, and every church dinner I ever attended. Of course I always liked my mom’s version (and later my own recipe) the best since if it’s not seasoned properly it can be sort of…homogeneous. But, when I found this recipe for Irish potato salad I knew it would be anything but boring.
Food & DrinksAZFamily

Pesto pita

Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Clubs shares an easy recipe for a pesto pita. • 3 ounces of deli turkey (or pre- cooked chicken, canned salmon, etc) • 1 tablespoon of pesto. • 1 big handful arugula/green of choice. • Sliced tomato or halved grape tomatoes. INSTRUCTIONS.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

Believe It Or Not, this Delicious Summer Salad Is Made Out of Almost All Pantry Ingredients

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer salads are both a delight and a problem. If you are making a meal for yourself or your family, there is no end to the amazing ways you can celebrate the abundance of summer produce, from simple salads highlighting the tender leafy greens sprouting in your gardens and window boxes, to composed salads full of vegetables and fruits. (If you are in need of salad inspiration, look no further than the extraordinary newsletter The Department of Salad from author and journalist Emily Nunn.)
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Couple of Danish Breads?

An old gypsy swing friend of mine from my playing days saw some breads I'd made and got in touch with me. He now lives in Copenhagen and describes a couple of breads he loves, a rye and an oatmeal bread of some sort, with porridge. The bakery is Batting Bakery, and the two breads are:
thefreshloaf.com

sourdough bialy - yeast substitution

Anyone have a suggestion as to how to substitute some of the starter with yeast and flour?. I used KAF AP and a Tbsp of Bobs gluten. These turned out good, but I do miss a bit of the "conventional" yeast flavor. https://www.baking-sense.com/2020/02/19/sourdough-bialys/. Dough. 1 cup (8 oz, 224g) active...
RecipesPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Pasta salad with lemon and peas

Editor's note: This is an oldie but goodie recipe on Go Ask Mom. I knew two things on Tuesday: My older daughter had a T-ball game and I needed to change my dinner plans. My brilliant idea for the evening was breakfast for dinner. But I knew that after sitting out in the 90-plus degree heat, I wasn't going to want to make pancakes and bacon and nobody was going to want to eat them.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Internal Temperature

Although I have set the oven to turn off upon reaching an internal temp of 95C and after leaving the pans in the oven for further 10m, I am finding that the bread is sticking to the sides of the silicon pan. I cook only wholegrain spelt loaves and prefer a thin crust and a moist crumb. The final part of the bake the oven is at full fan at 195C. I have noticed that it is reaching the cut off temp more quickly than in the past. The first 10m are at 230C when i use 25% steam, the balance at 195C is with no steam.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Divider rounder for bagels + stretch-fold

I have been running a small cottage industry business making sourdough bagels. Getting ready to open a retail shop when combining my expected business to the wholesale business I have lined up the labor time (it is primarily me with some help but I can’t spend the entire day making bagels) is not going to work well. These are all hand formed bagels and to date I mix small batches, stretch and fold about 3 hours, weigh portions appropriately, roll them by hand in a ball, rest, then poke a hole in the middle, retard for the night, boil, bake.
RestaurantsColorado Springs Independent

Sourdough Pizza Saturdays at The Sourdough Boulangerie

Shawn Saunders has been baking for 25 years, launching Sourdough Boulangerie seven years ago and adding a variety of breads and pastries as the business has grown. Last year, he started Sourdough Pizza Saturdays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; take-and-bake or pick up hot; $14/12-inch, $26/14-inch) where you build your own pies with unlimited and more-unusual toppings. Though he buys a lot of San Luis Valley-grown flours, his Colorado-grown wheat flour for the pizzas (cut with high-gluten flour) comes via Platteville’s Bay State Milling. He sourdough ferments it for a full week: “It’s really broken down,” he says, “as fermented as you can get without it becoming starter again.”
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Chipotle Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Preheat a griddle or flat-bottom pan over medium-low heat. Evenly spread butter on one side of each slice of bread then spread the chipotle in adobo purée on the other side. Lay 1 slice of bread, butter-side down, on a work surface. Top with ¼ cup cheddar, 1 tomato slice, a small handful of red onion, a few pinches of cilantro leaves, another ¼ cup cheddar then top cheddar with a slice of bread, with the butter side facing out. Repeat to build 4 grilled cheese sandwiches.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Pineapple Coleslaw Recipe

What country do you think created the first coleslaw? While ancient Romans served some cabbage dishes, according to NPR, coleslaw reminiscent of the American backyard barbecue staple that we know today most likely originated in the Netherlands! This delectable, creamy slaw inherited its name from the Dutch word koosla, which translates to "cabbage salad." Recipes for the famous side appeared in America from at least 1770 onward, and have decorated tables ever since. The dish has gone through many versions through the years, and you can find recipes that use ingredients like bok choy, granny smith apples, and sweet onions to jazz up the flavor. Some iterations even remove the cabbage and replace it with another root vegetable such as carrots or beets.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Snickerdoodle Zucchini Bread

I didn’t appreciate snickerdoodle cookies until I was an adult, but now that I know how delicious they are, I can’t get enough! Normally, I’m a chocolate chip kind of girl all the way, but there’s something about the cinnamon sugary taste of snickerdoodles that gets me every time. Plus, they melt in your mouth and are so smooth and buttery, if they’re done right. Needless to say, I was very excited to try out this snickerdoodle zucchini bread.
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Spaghetti Stuffed Garlic Bread

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Spaghetti Stuffed Garlic Bread recipe is the perfect pairing of the classic multi-part Italian meal, combined into one delicious complete dish! Made with simple ingredients, it is so easy to create these crispy boats of garlic bread that hold a spaghetti and meat sauce filling, bubbling with melted cheese as it bakes into the ultimate finger food!
Recipesnews-shield.com

Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad

Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool. In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with...
Gardeningthefreshloaf.com

Austalian lemon leaf, anyone baking with it?

I just picked up an overgrown Australian lemon leaf plant on clearance sale: Plectranthus from Mt. Carbine. After rubbing a leaf, I was sold! At home, I cut back the plant so it could stand up in it's pot and started a few cuttings to propagate more plants. The cut off leaves are as big as my hand and very fuzzy on both sides. It has a coleus shaped leaf and is very sililar to lemon balm. I like the taste & aroma more than lemon balm (the latter reminds me more of floor soap.) I have washed the leaves, drained and chilled a whole stack of them. :)
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

What happened??!!??

Can anybody help me understand the reason of this complete disaster???. I followed my usual protocol except for the baking method: I baked the loaf on a baking stone with lava stones instead of using a Dutch-oven. My guess is that one of the culprits is the steam, or rather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy