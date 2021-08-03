technically_bread

I made Hamelman’s Sourdough Seed Bread the other day. I think it’s one of my favourite breads, and everyone else who tasted it loved it too. I have a lot of confidence in this bread as it always seems to come out great. The dough was nice and strong and easy to shape (I think the seeds give it some structural integrity), resulted in good oven spring and a great dark crunchy crust, and the flavour from the toasted seeds is so good. I think of it as ‘popcorn bread’ because it has such a nice nutty, salty, addictive flavour and I can eat it on its own. Though it must be quite nutritious. It also has a great fluffy, chewy texture.