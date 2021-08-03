Alpha Foods Ribs Popeyes About Those Underperforming Roosters
Alpha Foods is out to make the poultry skirmishes a little more interesting, aiming at the "chickenflation" caused by America's underperforming roosters. It didn't just slash the prices of its plant-based Chik'n Nuggets by 29.5% -- mirroring the 29.5% increase in overall chicken prices -- it promised to save the Flock Market by handing out coupons in front of Popeyes and other New York restaurants. It even took over Times Square with a stock-market-themed billboard. An ad in the Wall Street Journal went right for the masculine ego, headlined "Underperforming males crash the market once again."www.mediapost.com
