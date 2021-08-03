Cancel
Alpha Foods Ribs Popeyes About Those Underperforming Roosters

By Sarah Mahoney
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha Foods is out to make the poultry skirmishes a little more interesting, aiming at the "chickenflation" caused by America's underperforming roosters. It didn't just slash the prices of its plant-based Chik'n Nuggets by 29.5% -- mirroring the 29.5% increase in overall chicken prices -- it promised to save the Flock Market by handing out coupons in front of Popeyes and other New York restaurants. It even took over Times Square with a stock-market-themed billboard. An ad in the Wall Street Journal went right for the masculine ego, headlined "Underperforming males crash the market once again."

Alpha Foods Combats Surging Chicken Wing Prices By Slashing Cost Of Plant-based Alternative After Underperforming Male Roosters Crash Chicken Market

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flock market is in crisis. Chicken wing prices are going through the roof, surging from an average of $1.50 per pound to between $3 and $4 , as underperforming male roosters are failing to meet breeding expectations . Thankfully, plant-based leader Alpha Foods (Alpha) is combating this chickenflation by slashing prices of its own chik'n nuggets beginning on National Chicken Wing Day. To keep the chicken market in check, as wing prices increase, Alpha plant-based chik'n prices will decrease.
Chicken Prices Are Skyrocketing. So Alpha Foods Just Made Its Vegan Nuggets Cheaper.

On National Chicken Wing Day today, California-based vegan brand Alpha Foods will decrease the price of its vegan Chik’n Nuggets as the price of traditional chicken wings is going up. According to industry publication MarketScale, the price of traditional chicken wings are soaring—increasing from an average of $1.50 per pound to between $3 and $4—due to a supply shortage across the country. The shortage is due, in part, to meat producer Tyson, which had an “unexpected decline” in hatchlings earlier this year because the type of roosters it uses for breeding did not meet breeding expectations.
