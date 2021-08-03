Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weston, or near Pembroke Pines, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie and Plantation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH