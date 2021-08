Nearly 10 months after its first announcement, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is finally out for Android and iOS. Spokko, a member of the CDPR family, has released the game, and it is available on both platforms. For those wondering, the game is a location-based AR RPG, and if this does not ring a bell, it uses the same formula that Pokémon GO used. Of course, the game itself is different, but this is your chance to live your dream as a WItcher.