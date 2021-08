Prevent your MagSafe Charger from sliding around on your desk with the Rolling Square MagSafe Desk Stand. This useful desk accessory provides a handy spot for your MagSafe Charger, and it’s made of solid sapele wood. So it adds a warm, natural element to your workspace. What’s more, its ‘take it or leave it’ design allows you to set your MagSafe Charger securely on the base and lift it off when you need it. No cords will get in your way. Otherwise, slide your phone sideways to keep the charger in the dock. Additionally, the stand’s 45-degree angle provides easy reach and comfortable use. Moreover, an anti-slide nanosuction base and an anti-scratch PU suede pad keep your iPhone 12 safe. Finally, N52 neodymium feedback magnets ensure a flawless connection.