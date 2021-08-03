Cancel
Apple is now selling its Touch ID-equipped Magic Keyboard separately

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been eagerly waiting for Apple to start offering the M1 iMac’s Touch ID keyboard on its own, the time has finally arrived. Apple has revealed that it’s selling its Touch ID-equipped Magic Keyboard solo for $179. The new keyboard was released alongside the M1 iMac earlier this year, but until now, the only way to get your hands on one was alongside the purchase of Apple’s all-in-one desktop. There’s also an option with a number pad for $209.

