Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison, Dane County to require employees to be vaccinated

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — City and county employees in Madison and Dane County will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move announced by leaders Tuesday as the coronavirus’ delta variant is spreading around the country.

Employees who can’t prove vaccination will have to be tested weekly, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city and county employees and all visitors will also have to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

Parisi urged other employers to follow the city’s and county’s lead.

Coronavirus cases in the city and county have gone up 111% in recent weeks, but hospitalizations and deaths have stayed stable. Dane County’s vaccination rate of nearly 70 percent is highest in the state.

The move in Madison and Dane County comes a day after the Wisconsin Medical Society urged all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Vaccines
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
City
Delta, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Vaccinations#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Western Illinois town disbands police force due to budget

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A community in western Illinois has officially disbanded its police department over budget concerns. East Galesburg has been without its police force since November of 2019, when the entire department resigned. Since then emergency calls in the community of about 600 people have been handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, but there’s no contract for sheriff’s deputies to patrol there, according to The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.
Vicksburg, MSPosted by
The Associated Press

Vicksburg leader: Some refuse to clean up messy property

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city could get tough on people who own property with dilapidated buildings and perpetually shaggy yards. “We’re going to make you take care of your property,” Vicksburg Alderman Michael Mayfield said during a city board meeting last week, according to the Vicksburg Post. “You don’t do it on your own, we’re going to send you to court, we’re going to fine you and if you don’t do it then, then it’s the discretion of the judge. We’re going to have to up the ante.”
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

Drug court in SC expands to those who need prescription meds

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor is expanding his alternative court for drug offenses to include people who have to regularly take prescribed medicine. The newly qualified people will be in a three-month program limited to first time offenders with the least serious charges, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a statement.
Hoover, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on whether masks will be required. Mask mandates in local K-12 schools have drawn a mix of support from parents who see it as the best way to protect unvaccinated children against COVID-19 and anger from those who see it as infringement on personal decisions, news outlets report.
Skowhegan, MEPosted by
The Associated Press

Whitewater recreation idea moving forward in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Some residents of Skowhegan are uneasy about a whitewater recreation area, but the proposal is moving forward. Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, told residents the Run of River will not be an amusement park but a whitewater recreation area, the Morning Sentinel reported. One side of the river will be used as a fish passage.
Pelham, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Upkeep issues plague southwest Georgia Black cemetery

PELHAM, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a southwest Georgia city say the local government isn’t doing enough to maintain a historically Black cemetery, but city leaders say they’re legally limited in upkeep because the city doesn’t own the property. Resident William Jeffalmond Jr. told WALB-TV that some graves in Pelham’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy