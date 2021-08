SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.