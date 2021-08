COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from across Texas have made their way to College Station for the 92nd annual Municipal Fire School. The training brought in more than 1,000 firefighters for a week of hands-on drills that will make an impact in their hometowns. Drills included scenarios in combating structure, car, and fuel fires, amongst other disasters. The economic impacts of the fire school are being felt across the Bryan and College Station area. Kindra Fry, Senior Director of Tourism with the city of College Station, said the city is glad to have the fire school back in session this summer.