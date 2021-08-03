Cancel
Private Bank Team Joins UBS from JPMorgan

financialadvisoriq.com
 6 days ago

A four-person private bank team has moved to UBS from JPMorgan Securities. Cynthia Brown, James Boynton, Leslie Gunawan and Dafan W. Nettle have now joined UBS Private Wealth Management in Dallas, according to BrokerCheck. A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment on the moves. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to...

financialadvisoriq.com

#Private Banking#Jpmorgan#Ubs#Private Bank Team Joins#Jpmorgan Securities#Frost Securities#Linkedin#Boynton#Jpmorgan Private Bank#Merrill Lynch
