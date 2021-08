This week was supposed to be the long-awaited second uncrewed test launch of the Boeing Starliner space capsule called Orbital Flight Test-2. The spacecraft was on the launch pad earlier this week when the launch was canceled after an incident with thrusters firing accidentally on the new Russian laboratory module aboard the ISS. The flight was rescheduled for the next day, but it was again delayed on August 3 with hopes that the mission could launch on August 4.