Deutsche Bank Loses Wealth Mgmt Execs, Shuts Chicago Wealth Biz

Are you rich? Some Americans are. They are billionaires. Oh, sure, percentagewise there aren’t that many, but they own a lot. Get this: By the start of 2021, the richest 1 percent of Americans held 32 percent of the nation’s wealth, its highest level since these records began in 1989. Meantime, the bottom 50 percent held just 2 percent of the nation’s wealth. Here’s another lopsided stat: 54 percent of all stocks are owned by that 1 percent, and much of the rest by the next 9 percent. We receive this news from Karen Petrou, the managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, and the author of “Engine of Inequality: The Fed and the Future of Wealth in America.” Petrou notes that, despite the blow to our economy because of Covid-19, the rich are getting even richer. Since the start of 2020, the bottom 50 percent gained $700 billion in wealth. But this is a pittance compared with the mammoth gains for the richer: In the same period, the richest 1 percent gained $10 trillion.