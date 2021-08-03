Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AVX Rolls Out AEH Series SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

By Chelsey Drysdale
pcdandf.com
 6 days ago

AEH series SMT aluminum electrolytic capacitors are available in 10 case sizes: 0608, 0810, 0813, 1010, 1012, 1013, 1016, 1213, 1216, and 1616. Have capacitance values and voltage ratings spanning 2.2-1,500μF and 10-450VDC. Are rated for operating temp. extending from -55°C to +125°C (10-100V) or -40°C to +125°C (160–450V), reliably withstand 2,000 to 5,000 hr. at 125°C, and are well suited for use in DC/DC converters with high-density PCBs in high-temp. environments.

pcdandf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smt#Smt#F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

MZ Technologies Rolls Out New Technology Roadmap

ROME, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ Technologies has released its roadmap for its device/packaging Co-Design EDA tools that lays out an agenda of added features and reveals plans for generation 2.0 GENIO ™ IC/package co-design tool. GENIO ™ became the first commercially available IC/package co-design tool when MZ Technologies...
TechnologyNetwork World

Comcast Business rolls out wireless service for SMBs

Cable giant Comcast has extended its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services for consumers to small and midsize businesses under the brand Comcast Business Mobile. Comcast already provides a consumer mobility service called Xfinity Mobile. Verizon and Comcast launched the Xfinity Mobile service in 2017. Like Xfinity Mobile, Comcast Business Mobile offers 4G and 5G coverage from Verizon’s mobile network as well as Wi-Fi hotspots to fill in coverage.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Rogers rolls out support for iMessage Business Chat

Carrier Rogers has enabled support for iMessage Business Chat. People can now talk to their carrier using the Messages app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Carrier Rogers now supports Apple's iMessage Business Chat for the first time, although it doesn't appear to have actually told anyone about the move.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Download: OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

OnePlus has been known to provide good software support for its devices. But over the years, its reputation in this regard has taken a hit. With the recently announced codebase merger with ColorOS, OnePlus has extended software support for its devices, but only time will tell if it can stick to its new update schedule. For now, OnePlus is rolling out updates to its older devices. After releasing OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 series earlier in March, the company is now rolling out a new OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Cardenas Markets Rolls Out Revamped Bilingual Website

Cardenas Markets has launched an updated and newly redesigned website. The overhauled site offers an up-to-date design, enhanced navigation, and user-friendly interface in English and Spanish. “Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create an engaging, user-friendly, bilingual and responsive experience across all devices for anyone who visits...
TechnologyAdvanced Television

VIZIO rolls out WatchFree+

VIZIO has unveiled an updated experience for its owned-and-operated free streaming video service, WatchFree+, with an intuitive programme guide and an expanded content offering fueled by VIZIO’s Inscape data. “WatchFree+ provides audiences with access to the channels and programming you expect with cable, but in a free streaming environment that...
Softwaregsmarena.com

Microsoft rolls out the first beta of Windows 11

There will be no new Dev Channel build of Windows 11 this week, but there is something better – the first Beta build is now live. Microsoft recommends that those who were curious enough to install the early Dev builds, but would prefer something more stable, switch over to the Beta channel.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Volante Technologies rolls out Payments-as-a-Service onboarding

Cloud payments and financial messaging solutions provider Volante Technologies has launched Volante Experience, its latest Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) customer experience offering. The new offering will bring the benefits of the modern SaaS customer onboarding experience to banks and FIs adopting Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions. The Volante Experience onboarding packages are tiered...
Cell Phonesindustryglobalnews24.com

WhatsApp rolls out the view once feature

WhatsApp introduces the new feature, which allows to view pictures once and then they disappear. After the user views the picture, the picture gets deleted without getting saved in the others phone. This feature is used for maintaining the privacy of the user and also aims to give the users...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Medical Wire & Cable Market 2021 Top Growing Companies Analysis and Segmentation Outlook till 2027

Global Medical Wire & Cable Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 just released a report on the MarketQuest.biz. It presents a comprehensive and detailed report on the current situation, focusing on the fundamental factors, market strategies, and key players’ successful development. Research helps decision-makers and business professionals make effective strategic choices. It provides an objective and in-depth assessment of the existing patterns, drivers, obstacles, limitations, developments, opportunities / high growth areas that will help stakeholders make strategic decisions based on current and future market trends.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Android 11 now rolling out for the Nokia 5.3

After an extended wait, the Android 11 update is now rolling out for the Nokia 5.3 despite HMD Global’s initial roadmap suggesting it would arrive in Q2 2021. Considering just how close we are to the full launch of the stable Android 12 build, it’s a bit disappointing for a device that launched with Android 10 and is based upon Android One. The whole Android One project should make it easier for OEMs to keep devices updated, and while that might be true, Nokia and HMD Global haven’t exactly been quick to get updates out to devices.
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Technologyconcreteproducts.com

Coretex program creates first ‘truck area network’ for mixer fleets

Coretex, developer of cloud-based visualization software to help heavy-duty truck fleets turn rich data into automated business intelligence, unveiled an integrated Internet of Things solution at World of Concrete 2021. CoreHub connects an in-vehicle IoT hub with self-installed wireless drum rotation, hydraulic temperature and water add meter sensors, plus cameras throughout a mixer truck. By collecting and presenting information about the driver, vehicle and load, the devices and camera contextualize what is happening with the ready mixed concrete order and provide full digital view of supply chain operations.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market 2021 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Industry Analysis to 2027

MarketQuest.biz latest record at the Global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment Market is projected to experience a high growth from the year 2021 to 2027. The examination summarizes the growth styles of the historic year, marketplace share, industry evaluation, boom drivers, restraints, opportunity, challenges, and profiling of key market players. The report is an in-depth analysis of a wealthy supply of main factors that are accountable for the development of the global Eco-Friendly Commercial Laundry Equipment marketplace.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Disposable Hologram Sticker Market 2021 Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity, Forecast to 2027

The observe on Global Disposable Hologram Sticker Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 specializes in the evaluation of the present trends in the international market. The objective of MarketQuest.biz is to offer a complete view of the market to the clients and assist them in building increase techniques.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Application Outsourcing Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: Accenture, iGATE, CSC, IBM, Fujitsu, HP, Dell, TCS, HCL Technologies, CGI Group, Infosys, Unisys, Cognizant, Wipro, ITC Infotech

The global Application Outsourcing market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global Application Outsourcing market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global Application Outsourcing market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Heptane Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, AkzoNobel

The Global Heptane market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Hive, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Heptane industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Heptane growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Heptane industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Heptane industry segments), market share of top players/products. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Freight Forwarding Software Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: WiseTech, C.H. Robinson (TMC), Descartes, Werner Enterprises, Mercurygate, Oracle, Jda Software

The global Freight Forwarding Software market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global Freight Forwarding Software market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global Freight Forwarding Software market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy