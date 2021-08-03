AVX Rolls Out AEH Series SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

OnePlus has been known to provide good software support for its devices. But over the years, its reputation in this regard has taken a hit. With the recently announced codebase merger with ColorOS, OnePlus has extended software support for its devices, but only time will tell if it can stick to its new update schedule. For now, OnePlus is rolling out updates to its older devices. After releasing OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 series earlier in March, the company is now rolling out a new OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.