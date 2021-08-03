AVX Rolls Out AEH Series SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
AEH series SMT aluminum electrolytic capacitors are available in 10 case sizes: 0608, 0810, 0813, 1010, 1012, 1013, 1016, 1213, 1216, and 1616. Have capacitance values and voltage ratings spanning 2.2-1,500μF and 10-450VDC. Are rated for operating temp. extending from -55°C to +125°C (10-100V) or -40°C to +125°C (160–450V), reliably withstand 2,000 to 5,000 hr. at 125°C, and are well suited for use in DC/DC converters with high-density PCBs in high-temp. environments.pcdandf.com
