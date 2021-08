Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Herscher Labor Day Princess Contest. The contest will be part of the 100th Herscher Homecoming on Labor Day, Sept. 6. The contest is open to girls ages 6 to 8 who are residents of the Herscher Community Unit No. 2 School District, and it is limited to the first 10 girls who return their application forms. (Priority will be given to girls who have not been contestants in previous years.) The deadline for applications is August 7. A random drawing involving the 10 contestants will be used to determine the contest winner.