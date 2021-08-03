Why Pittsburgh Makes a Great Weekend Getaway from NoVA

Whether you’re an art aficionado or an amateur enthusiast, Pittsburgh boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene that’s worth the trip. Fans of the arts might say that Northern Virginians are pretty lucky. Many of us are within minutes of the nation’s capital, with its multitude of museums, galleries, musical theater performances, and more, and we’re all within a few hours driving of other vibrant arts communities like New York City and Philadelphia. But if you’re looking for a new adventure in what could be considered an under-appreciated arts town, consider a trip to Pittsburgh.