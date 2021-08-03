Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Juanes
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weezer Cover Metallica#Colombian#Black Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Perform Their First Live Show

Mammoth WVH mounted their first official live concert to great success on Wednesday (July 27), the Wolfgang Van Halen-led rock band performing their premiere gig in Lawrence, Kan., at the Midwestern college town's signature small music venue, The Bottleneck. The show — the first in a series of planned Mammoth...
San Diego, CAKPBS

CLASSICALBUMS: Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon

This episode of CLASSIC ALBUMS tells the story of the creation of 1973’s “The Dark Side of The Moon” — told by the band members who created it. The album claimed a place in the world’s record books, selling more than 30 million copies and remaining on the charts longer than any of its closest competitors — more than 14 years in total. It dramatically transformed Pink Floyd from a band with a cult following to global stadium superstars.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Jason Isbell Cover's Metallica's "Sad But True" For 30th Anniversary Release

Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings:. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release...
Musicwvli927.com

Dee Snider: Dave Grohl Is ‘A Phil Collins Of His Generation’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has nothing but raves about Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl. Metealheadzone.com posted excerpts from Snider's appearance on The Jasta Show, which showed how much Snider has dug Grohl's work across the board, saying, “Dave Grohl. I’ve got so much admiration for him and respect, a true fan of metal. That Probot record (2004’s self-titled — that is so good. If people don’t know of Probot, Dave is a fan of hardcore metal. He got all those great vocalists (or the Probot project), and just created this album, wrote songs with them, produced them, recorded them.”
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Green Day, Weezer Return to Touring With First ‘Hella Mega’ Show

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy launched their long awaited Hella Mega tour with a performance in Dallas on Saturday (July 24). “Take a look around you,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong proclaimed just two songs into their set. “This is human contact. We cannot be locked up anymore. We need to be together.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear VOLBEAT's Cover Version Of METALLICA's 'Don't Tread On Me'

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have shared their version of "Don't Tread On Me" from the forthcoming album "The Metallica Blacklist". The collection features an unprecedented 50+ artists contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite cut from METALLICA's self-titled fifth album, celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Metallica" (a.k.a. "The Black Album"). All profits from "The Metallica Blacklist" will be donated to charity, benefiting METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation and a charity of each contributing artists' choice. For "Don't Tread On Me", VOLBEAT has chosen the Børne Cancer Fonden in Denmark.
Music940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Paul McCartney & Beck, Lindsey Buckingham, Jackson Browne

Just released is Beck's video for his remix of Paul McCartney's “Find A Way.” The track, which is featured on the McCartney III Reimagined collection, spotlights Beck dancing his way through an at times psychedelic hotel hallway, in full deep-fake McCartney face using Beatles-era photos and footage. Lindsey Buckingham has...
Sacramento, CAtheprp.com

Hear Weezer & Tomi Owó’s Covers From “The Metallica Blacklist” & Metallica’s 1992 Live Performance Of “Through The Never”

Metallica‘s ongoing weekly celebrations of their 16x multi-platinum self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) continues this week with more rarities from the upcoming deluxe edition of the effort and the guest-filled tribute to it, “The Metallica Blacklist“. Newly put forth from the included “Live At Arco Arena” set in the...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Tom Morello's New Album Features Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder on Fiery AC/DC Cover

In 2020 and then again this year, was supposed to be on tour with his bandmates in Rage Against The Machine for the first time in nine years. But when the pandemic forced the postponement of those endeavors (the tour is, for now, back on for 2022), Morello got busy on his next album, “The Atlas Underground Fire,” which will be released Oct. 15 via Mom + Pop Music.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 15 Best Songs of July 2021

Like a star in the sky, a song can be beautiful all on its own, but is particularly breathtaking when it’s surrounded by others. In surveying the standout tracks of July, it’s felt a bit like the Paste Music team was staring upward, squinting to see which individual pieces of the countless constellations above shined the brightest. But you didn’t come here for celestial metaphors—you came for the month’s best songs, and that’s exactly what you’ll get in a second, from our first preview of the new War on Drugs record and Caroline Polachek’s first new single of 2021 to one of Deafheaven’s latest rippers and much more. See and hear all of Paste Music’s top July tracks below.
MusicNME

Listen to Omar Apollo’s lo-fi new cover of ‘California Dreamin”

Omar Apollo has covered Mamas & the Papas‘ classic single ‘California Dreamin’’ – you can listen to it below. The singer-songwriter tracked his take on the 1965 song at East West Studios in Los Angeles, where the original hit was also recorded. Apollo’s version of the song was released today...
MusicThe Day

Weezer hits Foxwoods Saturday

Rivers Cuomo is a reliably funny guy who happens to utilize his band Weezer as the canvas upon which he amuses himself — and a few million fans. This is because he's really good at it, and plus, the "Satiric Nerd" is a persona many of us can empathize with no matter how old we are.
MusicNew Haven Register

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Drops Out of U.S. Tour After Medical Procedure

The Rolling Stones announced that drummer Charlie Watts will not be a part of their upcoming No Filter tour of U.S. stadiums after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan, who is a member of Keith Richards’ side project X-Pensive Winos, will be taking his place. “Charlie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy