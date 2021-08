Apple Cash customers can now use Instant Transfer with Mastercard debit cards in addition to Visa debit cards to move Apple Cash to their bank accounts. Starting August 26, the cost to make an Apple Cash Instant Transfer will be 1.5 percent of the transfer amount, with a minimum of 25 cents and a maximum of $15. Transfers can also be done through ACH to users’ bank accounts. That money will be transferred in one to three business days for no fee.