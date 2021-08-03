Felony Warrants issued for Joplin area suspects who charged elderly man $80,000 for tree trimming and painting, detectives estimate cost at $7,000
BELLA VISTA, Ark. – The Bella Vista Police Department have filed arrest Felony Arrest Warrants for suspects in the Joplin area related to scamming elderly individuals for home repairs. One resident with dementia gave suspects more than $80,000 for work detectives say should have cost $7,000. Felony Warrants have been...www.fourstateshomepage.com
Comments / 3