10 tips to organize back-to-school life

When the kids go back to school, life should get easier, right? Nope. It gets way more complicated. You need to get the kids to school and back (if they don't ride the bus). You need to get them to soccer,swim or ballet practice. They need lunches and after-school snacks. They have homework. And then there are school functions. A few organizational tips might go a long way toward making the school year run smoothly. We surveyed some moms and dads to find out what they do to stay organized and they came through for us.