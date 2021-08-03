Another Day, Another Mask Regulation – Masks Now REQUIRED Indoors in Contra Costa

With levels of community transmission of COVID-19 increasing, and following guidance from the CDC, City Manager Tanisha Briley has reinstated the requirement for all visitors over the age of two & all staff members to wear masks & physical distance at all times while in City facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks outdoors as well if physical distancing cannot be maintained. The requirement takes effect as of August 2, 2021.