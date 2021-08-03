Cancel
Another Day, Another Mask Regulation – Masks Now REQUIRED Indoors in Contra Costa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo of a “MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED (We’re staying up to date with CDC guidelines and our local mandates)” sign at a store in downtown Walnut Creek was taken just over the weekend and it’s already out of data as Contra Costa Health Services issued a mandate yesterday requiring mask wearing indoors. Although unfortunate, this makes more sense than their previous mandate “recommending” indoor mask wearing.

